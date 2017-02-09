SHARE

Tiger Shroff is certainly the next big thing in Bollywood. The actor has earned some honest praises for his performances and his action sequences have gained him a lot of fan following too.


The actor graced the cover for Man’s World for the February issue. He is looking his dapper best, sporting a red blazer and an intense look.

Check out the cover and some more pictures from the magazine here:

Tiger Shroff On The Man World Cover Page
Tiger Shroff On The Man World Cover Page

