Catch Shah Rukh Khan’s Deadly Look On The New Raees Poster!

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is all set to release this month. The film’s trailer has already impressed everyone with its commercial nature. After the sizzling ‘Laila‘ song, the makers are now releasing new posters of the film.

This 2nd new poster of the film features Shah Rukh in a deadly look. The actor plays the character of Miyanbhai, an illegal liquor seller in Gujarat.

Check out the new poster here:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is all set to hit the theaters on 25th January, 2017. The film also stars, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.