Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in as West Bengal tourism’s brand ambassador. In this new commercial featuring the delight that West Bengal is, Shah Rukh is seen spreading his own charm.

The commercial touches upon the various beautiful cultural aspects that the state possesses. Shah Rukh is even seen crooning a famous Bengali number by Tagore, as he serenades a foreigner.

Check out the video here:

The commercial has been conceptualized by Ogilvy and Mather. After going viral over social media, the ad has been winning praises.