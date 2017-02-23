Catch Randeep Hooda’s Hot New Avatar For MTV Big F

Randeep Hooda is all set to make his TV debut with MTV’s show Big F. Sporting a new look, the actor will be hosting this show. The show deals with peoples darkest and deepest fantasies. This is the second season of the show. First season was hosted by Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati.

The new season seems to be focusing on women’s desires and how it is about what women want. On a poster released by MTV, Randeep is seen looking super-hot sporting a full beard and a red bow tie clubbed with a black suit.

Check out his look on MTV Big F: