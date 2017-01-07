Watch: Ranbir Kapoor As Bengali Babu In A New Commercial ‘Barkha’

Ranbir Kapoor was recently signed as the brand ambassador of Asian Paints. Featuring in their new commercial, Ranbir is seen in a completely different look.

The ad campaign has been named Barkha and Ranbir is seen as a Bengali lad Protek in it. He is also seen crooning the raag ‘malhaar’ that is supposed to dedicated to the rain god.

Since the paints boast of being durable in the rains, the commercial has been designed in a way to compliment that.

Check out the commercial here:

Ranbir will be next seen in Jagga Jasoos that is all set to release in April this year.