Priyanka Chopra made her second appearance at the Academy Awards and completely slayed it with her style. She was seen wearing a Ralph and Russo gown at the red carpet.

The Baywatch star chose to sizzle in white with her hair left down in a simple manner. Her make-up too was spot on and we have to say PC knows it well how to get the perfect red carpet look.

She was seen sharing candid moments with her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson. Check out her red carpet stint at Oscars 2017 here:

While her look was largely lauded, popular Indian comedy group All India Backchod (AIB) compared it with Kaju Katli (India sweet made of cashew). “This is great, we aren’t forgetting our roots,” AIB captioned a photograph of Priyanka alongside a plate full of the sweet, via their official Facebook account.

Priyanka will be making her Hollywood film debut with Baywatch that hits the theaters in May. She is popular for her lead role in ABC’s American TV series Quantico.