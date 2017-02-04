Judwaa 2 shoot begins with David Dhawan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Varun Dhawan

The shooting of Varun Dhawan’s next film Judwaa 2 has already begun yesterday. The makers celebrated 20 Years Of Judwaa that released in 1997 and even shared pictures from the set.

Judwaa 2 brings back the producer – director jodi of Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan after a long time. Varun Dhawan will be seen in a double role for the first time in Judwaa 2 that releases on September 29, 2017.

Pictures from the first day shoot were released and we saw Varun along with his dad David Dhawan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Also, one of the film’s lead actress, Taapsee Pannu was seen arriving on the sets of the film.

Judwaa 2 has two female leads and the other actress roped in is Jacqueline Fernandez.

Check out the pictures here:

Judwaa 2 is all set to hit the theaters this July!