Alia Bhatt turned 23 yesterday and was snapped celebrating her birthday with friends and family. While her sisters got her a cutesy cake, the pretty lass was happy posing with balloons and cake at her bash.

The actress was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Also present was her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and designer friend Manish Malhotra. The Highway star was seen sporting a floral dress along with a denim jacket.

Alia is all set for the release of her next Kapoor And Sons this week. In the meanwhile, she has begun shooting for her next with Gauri Shinde that also stars

Check out her birthday bash pictures here :