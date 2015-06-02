Emraan Hashmi who will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Humari Adhuri Kahani’ has been going all out to promote the emotional drama.

The actor who has a choc-o-bloc promotional schedule, however, didn’t let his professional calendar interfere with his family time. Emraan attended his son, Ayaan’s dance performance along with the Shaimak Davar dance troupe last week and was spotted capturing his son’s performance on his smartphone, like any proud father would.

Emraan’s son Ayaan has been rehearsing for the show for weeks now and the actor rushed to the venue in the suburbs to make it on time, despite having back-to-back interviews that very day.

Says a source, “Emraan and his family have gone through an extremely challenging time in their lives and though he is in the middle of the film’s promotions, Emraan ensured that the second half of his day was cleared to attend the show and support his son. The actor was spotted recording Ayaan’s dance performance and sitting through the entire show with his son like a doting father”.

When contacted said Emraan Hashmi, “My son has been looking forward to the show for the longest time now and Parveen and I cleared our schedules to attend the show. It was a proud moment for us to see him have such a great time.”

