A brand new track from Rangoon is all set to release today. It is a remake of Vishal and Gulzar’s old title track of ‘Alice In Wonderland‘, a Japanese animated television series, dubbed in Hindi.


Tippa has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan and O.S. Arun.

The makers shared a song still on their Twitter handle and captioned it as “#Tippa is all set to take over your hearts! Stay tuned! #KanganaRanaut @shahidkapoor #SaifAliKhan @RangoonTheFilm”

Take a look at the still here:

Tippa Song New Still | Ft. Kangana Ranaut In A Happy Mood
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon also stars Saif Ali Khan & Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The film will hit the screen on 24th February, 2017.

