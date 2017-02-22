Look who turned up on The Kapil Sharma Show recently for a special episode. It was none other than Govinda and Shakti Kapoor. The episode was fun filled as Govinda and Shakti Kapoor matched steps with Kapil and team to set the dance floor on fire.

Govinda who last starred in Happy Ending will be next seen in Aa Gaya Hero. Also, the actor’s wife Sunita Ahuja was present on the show.

Check out the video here:

Looks like the episode is all set to be a laugh riot with the two comedy kinds on board together.