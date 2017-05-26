After the super scary trailer, the makers have now released character posters of the lead stars from the film. Here is the character poster of Adil Hussain as Alex in the film.

The film is a horror drama which has been adapted from American film Oculus – a supernatural psychological horror film which was directed by Mike Flanagan. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem in lead roles. This is the first time the brother-sister duo are working together in a film.

Dobaara is an emotional journey of Natasha Merchant (Huma) and Kabeer Merchant (Saqib) dealing with the death of their parents, Alex Merchant (Adil Hussain) and Lisa Merchant (Lisa Ray) a decade ago.

Check out the character poster here:

At the song launch of the event, Huma said that the horror genre has not been explored properly and hopes this “high-concept, low-budget” film will be an exciting watch.

Dobaara – See Your Evil also stars Rhea Chakraborty in a cameo. Talking about working with her, Saqib Saleem who debuted in Mere Dad Ki Maruti alongside her said, “It is always good to share screen space with people you know and Rhea is one of them. Though it is a special cameo in the film, she was really sweet to agree to do the part. She, in fact, agreed to do this one on just one phone call. We share a good chemistry and it is always easy to work with her.”

Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Zahhak Films Limited, the film is slated for 2nd June 2017 release.