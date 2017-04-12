2017 kicked off with one of the biggest clashes of all time between Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Both the films managed to become successful at the box office and now, almost 3 months after the release, Hrithik Roshan celebrated the success of his film along with his fans!

A success bash was held at the hotel Sun n Sand, where Hrithik was seen clicking selfies and interacting with his fans. Also present was the rest of the cast of the film, including Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and producer Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik was seen sporting a black shirt at the party and looked stunning as always.

After struggling with unsuccessful films such as Mohenjo Daro and Bang Bang, this film has become Hrithik’s most successful film in the recent times. As per reports, Hrithik Roshan is collaborating with actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva for his next film, which is a remake of a Telugu film. However, neither the actor nor the filmmaker has confirmed the news as yet, which keeps it only to the level of speculation. There are also rumours that Hrithik might replace Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which deals with the issue of farmers’ suicide in India.

Rakesh Roshan had also recently hinted that he is contemplating on starting work for Krrish 4, which will be the fourth instalment of Hrithik’s superhero franchise. Amidst speculations over his upcoming projects, fans are waiting with bated breath to see which film Hrithik signs first.

He also recently announced the release date of his Marathi debut, Hrudayantar which has been helmed by popular fashion designer Vikram Phadnis. Hrithik will be seen in an extended cameo in this film.