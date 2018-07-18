Carnival Motion Pictures Join Hands With Sanjay Raut To Co-Produce Thackeray!

From his humble beginnings as a cartoonist with The Free Press Journal to grow to emerge as a supreme political leader the first voice of the Maharashtrians in Mumbai’s political and professional landscape, to establishing the power of the Marathi manoos on the national and global platform, Balasaheb Thackeray’s tale is legendary and immortal.

Needless to say, his life cannot be contained in a film unless it is penned by someone who has seen Thackeray the phenomenon at close quarters. Who else could be apt than firebrand journalist and MP Sanjay Raut, to chronicle Balasaheb’s rise in the film Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, under the banner Rauters Entertainment LLP, directed by Abhijit Panse.

Post the teaser created waves across the world for its strength and the subsequent talk of the film being a no-expenses-spared biopic with elaborate sets and production values like no other, Carnival Motion Pictures has stepped in to be co -producers alongside Sanjay Raut in the film.

Post the phenomenal success of Sachin: A billion a dreams in 2017, Carnival Motion Pictures is now actively producing Hindi, Malayalam and other regional language films.

Says Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Founder and Chairman – Carnival Group, “We at Carnival believe in Content cinema, Balasaheb Thackeray is an example of how the common man can be the change. We are glad to be associated with Thackeray the film that showcases the life journey of Balasaheb and the histrionics of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. We are glad to be producing one of the most-awaited films of 2019 with Mr. Sanjay Raut.”

Sanjay Raut adds, “If there is ever a personality whose biography should be made after Mahatma Gandhi, it is Balasaheb Thackeray. We welcome Carnival Motion Pictures to join us in reaching this film to millions of people the world over wanting to know more about the story of Balasaheb Thackeray, a man who brought out the super powers of the common man with his sheer presence. We look forward to the film reaching the masses the coming year.”

Produced by Shri Sanjay Raut and Dr. Shrikant Bhasi and Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film is slated to release on Balasaheb’s birth Anniversary i.e. 23rd January 2019.