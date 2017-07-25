Carbon is a futuristic short film set in 2067, starring Jackky Bhagnani, Nawazzudin Siddiqui, Prachi Desai and Yashpal Sharma. Keeping in mind the current situation of Global warming, the film takes a look at what the future could look like if there’s no action taken today. Will these 4 characters escape from Carbon? Find out soon.

The plot of the short film seems to be intriguing and it’s great to see someone attempting such unconventional topics in the country. The environment is something Bollywood celebs have come forward and talked about it frequently. It would be interesting to see how such an intense topic is covered in a short film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked in a couple of short films before – The Elephant Boy and Elephant Boy.

In association with Large Short Films, written & directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Gautam Gupta, Carbon will be released on Large Short Films’ YouTube channel.

Check out the first poster from the short film, featuring actor and producer, Jackky Bhagnani.

The poster of the film shows Jackky Bhagnani wearing a loosened uniform, carrying a bag with a mask in his hands to indicate that survival is very tough without the mask. The tagline of the poster is quite interesting – A story of tomorrow.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui just had a release of Munna Michael along with Tiger Shroff. Munna Michael is struggling at the box office. With average first two days, the film showed a growth on Sunday but it has to sustain on weekdays to end up with a respectable total. His next Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is all set to release on 25th August. This film will clash with Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman at the box-office.