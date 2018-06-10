We recently saw siblings Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harshvardhan Kapoor clashing with each other as their Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero arrived on the same day. Now there is another clash building up soon enough, what with two Shraddha Kapoor starrers Stree & Batti Gul Meter Chalu are set to release on the same date i.e. 31st August.

While her Batti Gul Merer Chalu was always slated to arrive on 31st August, surprisingly Stree has also been announced for the same slot.

“It has very rarely happened that two films of the same lead protagonist have released together and hence it has to be seen if this clash too would actually take place,” says an observer.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been in an eye of the storm for the while as the film’s shooting was halted recently due to certain production issues. However, with the makers promising that all was under control, the shooting resumed. Meanwhile, Stree was completed in quick time and its release date has been announced by Shraddha Kapoor herself.

“This pretty much conveys that Shraddha is on board around the plans for the film’s release. Also, it is a good indication that Batti Gul Meter Chalu could well be moving ahead since Shraddha too won’t be too keen to see two of her films arriving on the same date,” our source adds.

Both films have a light hearted appeal to them though.

“Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a satire on the menace on electricity cuts. On the other hand Stree is a horror comedy. It would be interesting to see how is Shraddha Kapoor letting her hair down after a serious film like Haseena Parkar which didn’t do well at the Box Office,” the source continues.

While Shahid Kapoor is the leading man in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shraddha’s has Rajkummar Rao as her on-screen partner in Stree.

A trade insider adds, “Whenever the two films release, they would be quite crucial for Shraddha. Her Haseena Parkar could not even take off whereas OK Jaanu as well as Rock On 2 were poor as well. Half Girlfriend still did reasonably well. However, she needs big hits and hence would certainly want her two new releases to be spaced out well.”

We agree!

