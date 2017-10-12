I'm a proud Indo-Caribbean girl: Masaba Gupta slams trolls

New-age designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of actress Neena Gupta and cricket legend Vivian Richards, after facing trolls for supporting the ban on firecrackers, said she is a proud Indo-Caribbean girl.

She was called names like “B*****d child” or “illegitimate West Indian”. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram to share an open letter.

“Recently, I re-tweeted in support of the firecracker ban by the Supreme Court and like every other issue in this country, big or small… The trolling and bashing began.

“By calling me names like ‘B*****d child’ or ‘illegitimate West Indian’ only makes my chest swell with pride. I’m the illegitimate product of two of the most legitimate personalities you’ll find and I’ve made the best life, both personally and professionally… Out of which I am proud of,” she wrote.

The designer, known for her colourful and quirky prints, added that she is “immune” to this as she has been called these names since she was 10.

Trending :

“My legitimacy comes from the work I do and what my contribution to society has been. And you can try but you will not be able to raise a single finger on either of the two,” she added.

Masaba also said she is proud of her roots.

“So, please if you must…go ahead and continue calling me these names if it makes you feel glorious. But know this… I am a proud Indo-Caribbean girl who doesn’t know how to shrink and crumble in shame of something you or your society cannot handle. It’s just in my ‘illegitimate’ genes,” she said.