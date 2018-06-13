Busy Bee Jacqueline Fernandez Is Juggling Multiple Schedules

Amidst the promotions of the upcoming action entertainer Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez is parallelly juggling her brand commitments effectively.

Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is currently on a roll taking her brand endorsements. The actress who is the face of multiple brands has been shooting back to back for her commitments in the past few days.

The actress is very particular about her brands and chooses her endorsements carefully. The brand endorsements by Jacqueline Fernandez are unique and unconventional which are in sync with actress’ beliefs and way of living.

After the blockbuster success of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2, Jacqueline is all set to entertain the audience with the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Race 3. While the actress is on a high taking her films, Jacqueline Fernandez has also been on a roll taking her brand endorsements.

With a recent upsurge in her brands, Jacqueline Fernandez has had a busy week with ad shoots. The actress shot for Queo last week and was recently spotted shooting for the clothing brand Imaara. Jacqueline Fernandez who started her own brand Just F was seen shooting for the same few days ago and will be attending commitments of Nova eyewear on Saturday.

Jacqueline Fernandez is not only high in demand for films but also brands. One of the most sought actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline has been on a high with regards to not just films and brands but also live performances and magazine covers.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently gearing up for the release of Race 3. The actress is returning to the Race franchise after winning hearts in the second installment. While Jacqueline Fernandez played a pivotal part in the second installment, the actress will be leading the film in its third part.

Soon after the release of the action entertainer, Jacqueline Fernandez will fly off for the Dabangg tour along with Salman Khan.