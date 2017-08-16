Varun Dhawan showing off his killer looks is definitely one thing you would want to watch today.

Varun Dhawan, who is known for his chocolate boy image, is very much in demand with the film makers as well as the brand managers. Recently, he shot a commercial for ‘Campus Shoes’. Here are some behind the scene images of actor from the shoot. Take a look:

On work front, Varun Dhawan is getting ready for his upcoming film Judwaa 2, a sequel to the 1997 comedy film Judwaa, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu. He will also appear in Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga alongside Anushka Sharma, which is being directed by Sharat Katariya.