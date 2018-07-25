Bruna Abdullah, who rose to fame with her moves alongside Akshay Kumar & John Abraham in the song Subah Hone Na De from Desi Boyz (2011) took to Instagram to announce the news of her engagement and fans can’t help but go crazy over the video of the adorable proposal.

The model-cum-actress shared a video of the proposal on social media network Instagram. She captioned the picture, ” … and this happened … ” In the video, Bruna’s scottish boyfriend went on his knee under the Matterhorn mountain in Europe. She looked completely shocked but over-whelmed and guess what? She finally said Yes!

Earlier, she had also shared another picture with her scottish beau that captioned, “The best day”. Although, it’s been a while that the actor has been missing from the B’Town screen after her performance in Subah Hone Na De, she’s gained a massive following on her social accounts after her performance in the song. Congratulations to the beauty from our end!