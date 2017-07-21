After a lot of speculations, rumours and reports, this morning Mumbai Mirror posted an article of Sabbir Khan directing Dabangg 3. Just now, Arbaaz Khan rubbished the rumours of the same and tweeted a clarification.

He tweeted, “Sabbir Khan was never approached to direct or wrote Dabangg 3. His statement in Mumbai Mirror is untrue and rubbish. Extremely disappointing.” With this statement Arbaaz has flagged off the guessing game again for the fans. If not Sabbir Khan, Prabhudheva is the hot favourite contender to direct Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

Whoever the director might be, the fans can’t wait for more for this film to go on floors. Both the installments have proved to be box office monsters so by default hopes from the third one is already sky high. It has been five years since Dabangg 2 released and fans are waiting with bated breath for this one to happen since then. It would be interesting to see Chulbul Pandey back in action on screen.

Prabhudheva’s next is with Sooraj Pancholi in which he’ll be seen performing 7 different dance forms. Prabhu has directed Salman in Wanted which proved to be a hit at the box office after Khan’s dull phase. It would be interesting to see this duo working together again as lot’s been changed since Wanted.

Salman Khan is currently completing the last schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco as the film releases in the end of this year. He will start shooting for Remo D’Souza’s next dance film after Tiger Zinda Hai. Jacqueline Fernandez starring opposite Salman will portray the role of a professional dance teacher whereas Salman will play a father to a 9-year-old girl. There were also rumours about sequel of Wanted but apart from Tiger Zinda Hai and Remo D’Souza’s next nothing has been officially announced yet.