Here’s a brand new poster of the upcoming ghost romantic comedy Phillauri. The poster showcases the mesmerizing chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh.

Check out the poster right here:

Directed by Anshai Lal and produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films, Phillauri also features Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 24th March.