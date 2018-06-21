Box Office: Will Dhadak Be Able To Cross The Lifetime Collections Of Sairat? VOTE NOW!

The buzz around Janhvi Kapoor’s debut movie with Ishaan Khatter has been increasing since the release of the Dhadak trailer. It is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The trailer has been loved by the audiences and people are just going crazy over it.

Yesterday the makers also unveiled the title track of the film which also has been getting love from every side of the country. Dhadak is an adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. It revolved around the forbidden love between two people from different classes of society – Archana aka Archie, the daughter of an influential local politician, and Prashant, the son of a fisherman. The music of the film also won hearts.

It had earned a total of approximately 100 crores at the worldwide box office. The movie is the highest grosser ever in Marathi Cinema. Now, Dharma production’s Dhadak is all set to release on 20th July and the question here is, will it cross the lifetime collections of Sairat?

If this happens this would definitely be one major boom to both the young stars, Ishaan and Janhvi’s career just like when Sairat released it made the two lead characters an overnight sensation.

Sairat is directed by Nagraj Manjule and produced by Nittin Keni and Nikhil Sane while Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Kaan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Hiroo Johar.

What do you think? Will Dhadak cross the lifetime collections of Sairat?