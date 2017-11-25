Box Office – Tumhari Sulu Is The Only Film In The Running, Julie 2 Is Washout

Tumhari Sulu is practically the only Hindi film in the running today as it still managed to attract some sort of audience. The film collected 1.25 crore on its second Friday and that is a fair hold considering the fact that the film is primarily for the urban multiplex audience. With 21.03 crore in its kitty so far, the film is now well placed to aim for a lifetime around the 30 crore mark.

Had Firangi released today, the Vidya Balan starrer may not have managed similar hold. Not that the Kapil Sharma film would have done bumper business but still even if it had collected around 1 crore. Tumhari Sulu would have felt the bump. That is not really the case though for the Suresh Triveni directed film currently which has benefitted out of zero competition.

The only (so called) competition from Julie 2 was quashed on the first day itself as the Raai Laxmi starrer has emerged as a straightforward washout. The film is practically running with empty houses and even 50 lakhs on its first day have been tough to come by. In comparison, Neha Dhupia starrer Julie, which had released 13 years ago, had managed the first day in excess of 1 crore and now the second in the franchise has struggled to reach even half of that. That pretty much tells the tale!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder