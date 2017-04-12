A little over four months after Kahaani 2 [December 2016], Vidya Balan’s next film Begum Jaan is set to hit the screens. The film has Vidya reuniting with her Hamari Adhuri Kahani makers [Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt] and is the remake of successful Bengali flick Rajkahini. With fair promotion coming its way, the film is primarily hoping for audience word of mouth to do the trick for it. This is what it would have to primarily rely upon since from the opening standpoint, Vidya has unfortunately not seen a great run of late.

Though things were much better till half a decade back for Vidya, her films in the interim period have just not taken an opening on Friday as evidenced in the list below:

Ghanchakkar – 7.2 crore

Shaadi Ke Side Effects – 5.7 crore

Bobby Jasoos – 1.85 crore

Hamari Adhuri Kahani – 5.1 crore

Kahaani 2 – 4.25 crore

Out of these, Ghanchakkar had come fresh after back to back successes of Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture and Kahaani. This was also the time when Emraan Hashmi was at his peak. However, the film tapered soon after. As for the other releases, the numbers weren’t too positive on the Day One, which means it all boiled down to the word of mouth.

This is what Vidya Balan would be hoping for in case of Begum Jaan too which is expected to open in the range of 3-4 crore. Anything more than that would actually be a decent enough platform the film to grow. The film has an adult subject and moreover seems to be offering a serious narrative. It would be the storytelling and performances that would make all the difference to the eventual fortunes of the film.