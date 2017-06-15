There is a variety of films that are hitting the screens this weekend. While in Hindi there is Bank Chor, it also has to compete with Cars 3 at an all-India level and also Super Singh in the Delhi NCR. Cars is a notable franchise in India and its first two parts had done well. Moreover, with summer holidays being on, kids are bound to have Cars 3 as their first choice, which also translates into enhanced footfalls due to parents accompanying them as well. On the other

On the other hand, Super Singh has Punjabi numero uno superstar Diljit Dosanjh as the leading man. It won’t be surprising if yet another opening day record for a Punjabi film is set.

All of this means that for Bank Chor it is going to be a three-way challenge and hence the content would have to be truly hilarious so that the footfalls increase over the weekend. The opening day numbers could at maximum stretch towards the 2 crore mark, and that would be actually fair for the Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi starrer. The last time the duo came together for Great Grand Masti, the opening day was poor at 2.50 crore, more so since the film had already been pirated online.

Trending:

As for their solo releases, Riteish, unfortunately, hasn’t had a great run with Banjo and Bangistan while Vivek’s last release was Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story [2013]. Their multi-starrers have seen a wonderful response, be it Housefull 3 or Krrish 3, though they had Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan leading the show.

All in all, it would be interesting to see how the three films work at the Box Office since Tubelight arrives a week later and the Salman Khan starrer would fetch maximum attention soon enough.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder