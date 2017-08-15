Writer, film producer and former actress Twinkle Khanna has lauded her husband and National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar’s latest entertainer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, saying the Bollywood box-office needed it to break free from constipation.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which released last week, collected over 13.10 crore on its opening day.

“So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation — ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Kath’. Hit Hit Hooray,” tweeted Twinkle, who is known on social media as Mrs Funnybones.

Trending :

Twinkle’s post hinted at the lukewarm performance of films like Jagga Jasoos and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve sanitation conditions in the country, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

The film released in 3000 screens in India and 590 screens in overseas. In the morning shows, the film witnessed better occupancy than day 1 at the box office. It seems it really picked up good from the evening shows.

Giving out a strong social message, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple is driven to separation due to the lack of a proper toilet at home. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The also stars with Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednakar and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.