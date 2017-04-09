Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar To Clash With 2.0 (Robot 2)

2017 seems to be year of big Bollywood clashes. After the box office battle between SRK’s Raees and Hrithik’s Kaabil during Republic day, few days back Akshay confirmed his box clash (Toilet – Ek Prem Katha) With Shah Rukh Khan’s next on 11th August.

And now, its Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar versus Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 (Robot 2) during Diwali.

Secret Superstar was earlier slated to release on 4th August, but now its postponed to Diwali.

The film was about to clash with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi on August 4th.

It has been witnessed in the recent times that there are decent amount of room for two or more released during the festive season of Diwali. According to a reliable source close to the development, “Aamir himself called Rajini Sir and discussed his concerns vis-à-vis SECRET SUPERSTAR shifting from August to Diwali. Both the actors share a warm bond and it was with Rajini Sir’s blessings that Aamir has announced a Diwali release for SECRET SUPERSTAR.”

Previously the 4th installment of Golmaal series was scheduled to release during Diwali, but to avoid the clash with 2.0, Golmaal Again is now pre-poned to 6th October.

2.0, which is the sequel of 2010’s blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) is expected to be the most expensive Indian film with the budget of 400 crores. The film is directed by Shankar and it stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and Sudhanshu Pandey.

While Secret Superstar is directed by debutante Advait Chandan and it features National Award winning actress Zaira Wasim of Dangal fame in the central character. The film also stars Meher Vij and Aamir Khan in a cameo. The film revolves around the story of a child who aspires to be a singer. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and presented by Zee Studios.