Salman Khan’s Tubelight to clash with south superstar Mahesh Babu’s next during Eid

Eid is only for superstar Salman Khan— this has become a common trend in Bollywood in the past few years. Hence, no other actor releases their films during Eid. In fact, they carefully avoid an Eid release in order to avert a box office clash with Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. But here is someone who dares to do so! And guess what? He is another superstar! Yes, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film will be clashing at the box office with Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. Both the films would be hitting theatres during the Eid weekend.

South Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie, which is rumoured to be titled Sambhavami is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual spy thriller written and directed by A R Murugadoss. There are also reports suggesting that the film might be titled SPYder. However, an official announcement regarding the film’s title is yet to be made. The movie stars Rakul Preet Singh, S J Surya and Bharath in key roles apart from the superstar.

The film is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs 110 crores and rumour has it that it might be releasing in Hindi too! Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the lead antagonist in the movie.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight, on the other hand, is his third collaboration with his close friend filmmaker Kabir Khan. Kabir has previously directed Salman in films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

Tubelight is a historical war drama film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and also stars the late actor Om Puri. Tubelight also features Shah Rukh Khan in a small cameo! Hence the superstar ratio between Tubelight and Sambhavami is now 2:1! Let’s see which film will be able to attract more fans to the theatres.

On the work front, Salman Khan is presently busy shooting for Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. This movie is the second instalment in the Tiger franchise which stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead.