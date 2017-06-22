Twenty years have passed since J.P. Dutta’s iconic war film Border was released. It remains the work filmmaker J.P. Dutta is most closely identified with, although it isn’t the finest film he has made.

JP, always reluctant to speak about himself and his films, agrees. “Border just connected with audiences. It was destiny, I guess. There were some other films that I was equally proud of like my first release Ghulami, then Hathyar and Batwara. I am also very proud of my other war film LOC Kargil.”

“LOC Kargil” with a cast as vast as the occupants of Lokhandwala Complex, did not do well.

J.P. Dutta has not directed a film since Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai starrer Umrao Jaan in 2006. He is now back with another war film titled Paltan.

Trending :

“It was a lean patch. But I am no stranger to struggles. Right at the beginning of my career as a director, my first film Sarhad was shelved after extensive shooting. I thought it was the end of the world. But I was able to start another film Ghulami,” says JP.

At the moment the greatest joy of his life is to see his elder daughter Nidhi look after his production house.

“It was Nidhi’s idea to celebrate 20 years of Border. Otherwise do you think I would have ever done this on my own?” asks JP, who is known for being shy of the limelight throughout his career.

At the recent function to commemorate 20 years of Border, J.P. Dutta sorely missed his father writer O.P. Dutta.

“My daughter Nidhi did a wonderful thing that evening. She quietly handed over the trophy for my father to me. As one day, the trophy meant for me would be handed to her,” he said.