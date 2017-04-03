Bollywood stars vs MPs: Cricket match for a cause

Bollywood celebrities Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Jimmy Shergill and Sonu Sood will compete with a team of members of Parliament at the picturesque cricket ground of Dharamsala as part of TB-Free India Summit later this week.

It will be a two-day affair where the Mumbai Heroes and Members of Parliament XI will play a T20 game of cricket. Actor Bobby Deol will lead the team of Bollywood celebrities, and former BCCI President Anurag Thakur will captain the MPs’ team.

The TB-Free India Summit and India vs TB cricket tournament are being organised under the initiative of Call to Action for a TB-Free India.

It aims to bring top government officials and members of Parliament together with Bollywood celebrities to raise awareness among key stakeholders and the audience on tuberculosis and build a momentum to eradicate the disease from India by 2025.

The event will provide a platform for TB experts, scientists, patients, doctors and government representatives to suggest strategies for fast-tracking TB Control efforts.

Some of the speakers and participants at the summit will include Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda, and members of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Rajiv Shukla, Babul Supriyo and Nishikant Dubey along with others.

On the work front, actor Sohail Khan will feature in Salman Khan starrer film Tubelight. The film also features late Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 23rd June during the Eid weekend at the worldwide box office.

Bobby Deol will next be seen in Shreyas Talpade’s Bollywood directorial debut Poster Boys. The film also features Sunny Deol in a lead role. It is the official remake of a Marathi film by the same name.

Reportedly, actor Sonu Sood will be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.