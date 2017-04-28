Fillmfare Award winning singer and composer Ankit Tiwari has been acquitted in 2014’s rape case by the special court.

Ankit Tiwari was arrested by the Versova police on May 8, 2014 after a woman, allegedly a former girlfriend, filed a complaint saying that he had raped her repeatedly between October 2012 and December 2013 after promising to marrying her, but he didn’t keep his promise.

Ankit’s brother Ankur was also arrested on the charges of threatening the complainant. Though Ankit was later released on bail.

“The police could not trace many of the witnesses which included the medical officer – doctor who had examined the victim girl. Further the other guests who had allegedly attended party were also not found as they had left their respected residence which they had taken on rent.” said Ankit’s advocate Rizwan Merchant.

Following the verdict Ankit thanked his colleagues and said, “Initially, jab bhi mauka mila toh laga mein media aur fans sey baat karoon aur bataoon apni baat, but I thought let the verdict come out, or else you never know… some wouldn’t have believed me. I always had faith in the Indian judicial system. I’m feeling relieved after the [verdict]. Also, I never let it affect my work.”

The singer further added “When family, friends, fans and the people in your professional life are supportive, it helps. I was lucky that way. I met Mahesh [Bhatt] saab yesterday, and he in his own style of congratulating me, said, ‘Aap sidhe log ho, mujhe pata tha aap ke saath sahi hoga.’ Tigmanshu Dhulia and Anubhav Sinha ney bhi good wishes bheje.”

He finally concluded saying, “The most important person was my mother (Suman Tiwari). She believed in me and, after yesterday, I proved to be her rightful son.”

Ankit Tiwari has crooned and sung popular songs such as Teri Galliyan (from Ek Villain, 2014), Dil Darbadar (from PK, 2014), Tu Hai Ki Nahi (from Roy, 2015) and Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi (from Airlift, 2015). He is currently working on his independent music album.