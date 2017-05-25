A grand premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dream was hosted by Sachin at a theatre in Versova, The biggies of the Bollywood and Cricket fraternity attended the special screening of legendary cricketer. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan everyone came in full attendance.

The stars shared their reviews for the movie. Read on to know who said what?

1. Amitabh Bachchan

“It’s a very emotional feeling, apart from the life history of Sachin, I believe it’s a fantastic film for the pride of India, and I was telling Sachin, this film should be shown to every individual in the country, it should be shown in every school, not just because we are so proud of Sachin, but how proud he has made the country. I am so glad this movie was made. We all know about the life of Sachin but indeed the film what it has done, it has shown the rest of the world, how somebody from very humble beginnings can put up a fight and make this country so proud and I feel just so happy.”

Big B also went on to Twitter to share his thought regarding the film.

T 2435 – ‘SACHIN a Billion dreams’ movie last night ..filled with pride and emotion .. मैं उस देश का वासी हूँ जिस देश में Sachin बहता है !!! pic.twitter.com/7n4BW2a5JW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2017

2. Aamir Khan

“I have been a huge fan of Sachin since the very beginning. I have watched his film and it’s a very beautiful film and for any Sachin fan, it’s an emotional movie as we can experience Sachin’s entire journey once again on the big screen. When I saw the movie I really loved it as we can experience the important moments in his career and personal life once more. All of us who are such big fans of Sachin will really love this film, and especially his last speech which can make us cry at any point in time. I believe people will love it.”

3. Shah Rukh Khan

“People in India, as well as overseas, hear Sachin’s name and get inspired. Our hopes have been pinned up on him for years, and even now he has been guiding us. I am really happy that somebody decided to make a film on his career and personal life. “

4. Ranveer Singh

“What can we say about Sachin Tendulkar. There are no words to say for this man, this icon, this legend, really one of the greatest public figures in our young country’s history, one of the greatest sportsmen of all time across sports, an inspiration to me and I’m sure to millions and millions of young Indians and young people across the world. I am extremely happy that my brother Ravi Bhagchandka, it his first time as a producer, it’s amazing to see his journey completed today, he has been wanting this and dreaming about this day for so long and I have been with him through that entire process, through all these years that he has been dreaming about this day and its finally coming true it’s a very special day for me.”

5. John Abraham

“I think Sachin is the best.”

6. Kriti Sanon

“I think he is someone who has inspired the whole country and all of us are huge fans and it’s great to watch his journey once again.”

7. Sushant Singh Rajput

“His story is different alongside being powerful. Each time I would come back from school, the most important question that I would ask was, I hope Sachin isn’t out. So that was the thing that would decide my day. We will get to see his story, there can be nothing better than that.”

The film is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions and is all set to hit the screens tomorrow.

