A major blast took place at Ariana Grande’s concert in the northern English city of Manchester on Monday night. The news has shaken the entire world. Around 29 people including children were killed and 59 others were injured in this suicide attack.


The fans were streaming out of the arena, shortly after Grande had left the stage, as the explosion occurred.

B- Town prays for the victims of Manchester attack
At least 60 ambulances attended the scene of the blast, the UK North West Ambulance Service tweeted. The Manchester Royal Infirmary Hospital was blocked off to all but essential staff after the attack.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but supporters of the Islamic State (IS) terror group were seen celebrating the blast on social media, the British media reported.

The blast shook the arena building even as fans were trying to flee, CNN reported, quoting a US official as saying a suicide bombing, most probably carried out by a male, caused the blast.

Several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to send their thoughts and prayers to those affected in the attack.

1. Priyanka Chopra

2. Sonam Kapoor

3. Shah Rukh Khan

4. Riteish Deshmukh

5. Sophie Choudry

6. Amit Sadh

7. Masaba Mantena

8. Alia Bhatt

Other celebs who have condemned the Manchester attack were Taylor Swift, Dwayne Johnson and Katy Perry.

1. Taylor Swift

2. Dwayne Johnson

3. Kylie Jenner

4. Katty Perry

5. Bruno Mars

6. John Stamos

7. Demi Lovato

We send our prayers to the families of the victims.

