A major blast took place at Ariana Grande’s concert in the northern English city of Manchester on Monday night. The news has shaken the entire world. Around 29 people including children were killed and 59 others were injured in this suicide attack.

The fans were streaming out of the arena, shortly after Grande had left the stage, as the explosion occurred.

At least 60 ambulances attended the scene of the blast, the UK North West Ambulance Service tweeted. The Manchester Royal Infirmary Hospital was blocked off to all but essential staff after the attack.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but supporters of the Islamic State (IS) terror group were seen celebrating the blast on social media, the British media reported.

The blast shook the arena building even as fans were trying to flee, CNN reported, quoting a US official as saying a suicide bombing, most probably carried out by a male, caused the blast.

Several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to send their thoughts and prayers to those affected in the attack.

1. Priyanka Chopra

My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world.. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 23, 2017

2. Sonam Kapoor

I’m so angry and heartbroken at the state of the world. My thoughts and prayers with the victims and families in Manchester. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 23, 2017

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Extremely sad to start days when innocent lives are lost. Prayers for the deceased & strength to the families of the Manchester victims. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 23, 2017

4. Riteish Deshmukh

Sad & Shocking news from Manchester… Prayers & thoughts with the victims of this terrible attack. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2017

5. Sophie Choudry

WTH!! Targeting a concert largely full of kids & their parents?! What a sick world we live in! All my prayers for the victims💔🙏🏼 #Manchester https://t.co/MosnhslvnY — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) May 23, 2017

6. Amit Sadh

What to do when u wake up to this ? #prayersforManchester https://t.co/SWB1zvEuPa — amit !! (@TheAmitSadh) May 23, 2017

7. Masaba Mantena

Shocked to hear of what happened in Manchester.we are slowly but surely inching towards hell. Prayers 🙏🏼😔 — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) May 23, 2017

8. Alia Bhatt

So upset!!How can this happen every few months?? Feel soo helpless! Prayers for the victims and their families! #manchesterterrorattack — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 23, 2017

Other celebs who have condemned the Manchester attack were Taylor Swift, Dwayne Johnson and Katy Perry.

1. Taylor Swift

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

2. Dwayne Johnson

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

3. Kylie Jenner

Wow wow wow I’m in disbelief. all of my prayers to Manchester. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 23, 2017

4. Katty Perry

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande‘s show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

5. Bruno Mars

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

6. John Stamos

We’re on tour a half mile away from explosion but SAFE! Insane world. Grab all the peace and love you can. Praying now. #Manchester — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 23, 2017

7. Demi Lovato

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

We send our prayers to the families of the victims.