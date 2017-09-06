Bollywood Pours Their Heart Out On Gauri Lankesh’s Unfortunate Murder 

Bollywood personalities like Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have condemned the death of senior Kannada journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead at her residence by unidentified men on Tuesday.

Celebrities not only condemned Lankesh’s murder, but also the unsolved murder of three other outspoken critics of right-wing extremist ideology — M.M. Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar.

Here’s what they have tweeted:

Shabana Azmi: Gauri Lankesh shot dead outside her home. Shocking, devastating. Dabholkar, Pansare (and) Kalburgi culprits must be punished.

#Gauri Lankesh shot dead outside her home.Shocking Devastating. Dabholkar Pansare Kalburgi Culprits must be punished — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 5, 2017

Javed Akhtar: Dhabolkar, Pansare, Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh. If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers.

Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 5, 2017

Shekhar Kapur: To kill someone for their views is not democracy, its beginnings of a Banana Republic, where violence speaks louder than words. Gauri Lankesh.

To kill someone for their views is not Democracy, its beginnings of a Banana Republic, where violence speaks louder than words #GauriLankesh — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 6, 2017



Renuka Shahane: Another liberal, rational voice snuffed out by ‘unidentified assailants’. Gauri Lankesh RIP. Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare. Who killed them?

Another liberal, rational voice snuffed out by “unidentified assailants”. Gauri Lankesh RIP. Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare. Who killed them? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 5, 2017

Farhan Akhtar: Shameful. What kind of society are we becoming? Deepest condolences to the family and hope justice is delivered soon.

Shameful.. what kind of society are we becoming?? Deepest condolences to the family and hope justice is delivered soon. https://t.co/OTh49Gztz8 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 6, 2017

Shirish Kunder: When “intellectual” becomes an abuse, words are replied with bullets. RIP. Gauri Lankesh.

When “intellectual” becomes an abuse, words are replied with bullets. RIP #GauriLankesh. — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) September 5, 2017

Ashoke Pandit: Silence of INC (Indian National Congress) India leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Randeep S Surjewala, Manish Tewari on the inhumane killing of Gauri Lankesh is shameful.

Dia Mirza: This is deeply disturbing. Culprits must be found and punished. Gauri Lankesh.

This is deeply disturbing. Culprits must be found and punished. #GauriLankesh https://t.co/hNeknXAeOi — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 6, 2017

Anubhav Sinha: As the news progresses news anchors are beautifully subtly pushing it between ‘slip’ and ‘cover’. Between TMC (All India Trinamool Congress) and Congress. Gauri Lankesh.

As the news progresses News Anchors are beautifully subtly pushing it between ‘slip’ and ‘cover’. Between TMC and Congress. #gaurilankesh — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 5, 2017

Saiyami Kher: Lord Ganesh bids us goodbye, watching the death of a gutsy journalist. He must be so glad he’s leaving. Gauri Lankesh.

Lord Ganesh bids us goodbye, watching the death of a gutsy journalist. He must be so glad he’s leaving. #GauriLankesh #GaneshVisarjan — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) September 5, 2017

Sonam Kapoor: Truth alone prevails. Your voice will be heard & shall turn into an echo towards justice.



Truth alone prevails. Your voice will be heard & shall turn into an echo towards justice. #GauriLankeshMurder — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2017

Kabir Khan: Free speech… dissent… democracy is being murdered… one by one..