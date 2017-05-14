If one character differentiates Indian Cinema from Hollywood films then it’s none other than the Mother’s character! Different Mothers in Indian Films have different variations and characteristics. I think we can relate with this character the most, compared to all the other characters.So on this special Mother’s Day, we would like to recall few most appealing mothers of all time from our Bollywood films and award them with love.

MOST HEROIC MOM : Nargis Dutt from Mother India

So the first award is for the most heroic Mother. Well I don’t think I need to give the nominees for this one because you guys must have already guessed the right answer. It’s none other than Nargis Dutt from Mother India. In this movie Nargis is a self- righteous mother who puts Nation, honour and duty before her sons. If today the way Bollywood looks at the role of mothers has changed then we must thanks Nargis for it! This movie was a milestone in Nargis’ career as well as in our Indian cinema. Mother India was also India’s first submission for the Oscar Awards. This movie is considered to be one of the best Indian feature film of Nargis and her role was appreciated worldwide.

SWEETEST MOM: Farida Jalal

The next award is for the coolest and the sweetest Mom!! Well this award belongs to only one person and it’s our favourite Farida Jalal. Whether it’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or DDLJ she has always proved she can be the coolest mom ever! Well we can’t say why she is the coolest but everything about her is so cool that it makes her the coolest. I think being cool is God gifted to her. By the way she can also get the best hipster mom ever award for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

REALISTIC MOM: Tisca Chopra for Taare Zameen Par

The next award is for the most realistic mother ever from Bollywood. This award belongs to the actor whose performance and character was so real that we didn’t realise the character was fictional. Any guesses? Well this award goes to Tisca Chopra for Taare Zameen Par! In this movie she did what a mother does. Not anything more not anything less and her performance always remind us of our mom, doesn’t it?

MOTHER OF MOTHERS: Nirupa Roy

Now the next award is for the Mother of mother’s award! The first image which comes into your head when you hear “Mother in Bollywood”, gets the award. Well you guessed it right, Nirupa Roy. She might have played mother to almost every superstar of 70s and 80s. She became dearest and sacrificing single mother for the Indian cinema. Few of her most memorable movies are Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony and Mard.

GLAMOROUS MOM: Kirron Kher

This award is for the most Glamorous Mother. Well there are many who can get a chance to win this title but Kirron Kher wins this one. Kirron Kher has played glamorous and fashionable mother in many Bollywood movies. Don’t think she deserves this title? When then watch Devdas, Veer Zara, Om Shanti Om or Khoobsurat.

BEAUTIFUL MOM: Rekha

Now the next award is for the most beautiful mother. Well we all have different definitions for beauty but there is one definition which we all would agree upon- Rekha. Her never ending beauty because of which she still looks as beauty as she used to look 20 years back makes her win this title. Haven’t you seen Koi Mil Gaya fell in love with her elegance? By the way Sridevi can beat her after her movie MOM in this race though.

Now it’s time for the final award- The best mother character of all time. Who deserves this? Farida Jalal from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Jaya Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rani Mukerji from Mardaani or Swara Bhaskar from Nil Battey Sannata? Well you folks know better than me. Every character has different characteristics which different people relate in different ways. So only you can give this award to the lady who won your heart by her performance. Write down in the comments section who is your favourite Mother Character. In case we missed to few names than you can surely tell us in comments. Happy Mother’s Day!