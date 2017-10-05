Bollywood Lends Support To The Breast Cancer Initiative #PayAttention

Some of the Bollywood celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor, Ali Fazal came together to organically lend their support to an initiative titled #PayAttention, that urges women to take up breast self-examination.

Avon, the women’s beauty brand bringing new dimensions to beauty, launched #PayAttention on September 7 and now many Bollywood celebrities are urging people to pay attention.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Brand Ambassador, Avon India: I have always believed in the brand ethos of “Beauty with a Purpose” and for me beauty always has a purpose in terms of saving lives and making a difference. With this initiative, we urge women and men to spend a few minutes to #PayAttention to themselves through a breast self-examination.

“With knowledge, we can win the battle against Breast Cancer. Few minutes every month can help you detect early symptoms and early detection is early cure.”

Arjun Kapoor: It is a fantastic initiative and I will like to help in any way possible.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, director of “Bariely ki Barfi“: In the past two years, two of my friends were diagnosed with breast cancer. With their strong willpower, they overcome this disease and their life has completely changed after the diagnosis. I believe it can happen to anyone, even young women.”

Kriti Sanon: It is absolutely true that breast cancer can happen at a young age too. I am glad Avon India has initiated this drive for awareness

Kiara Advani: Awareness is the Key! Let’s spread the word ladies. A breast self-exam can save your life!”

Mini Mathur: Don’t wait to discover breast cancer when you’re ‘old’. Girls be aware it can strike you in teenage as well. Please resist it with checkups.

The campaign has unified more than 100 million people to give voice to a larger purpose – save a million lives through early detection using a breast self-examination.