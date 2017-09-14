In the iconic 1977’s Bollywood movie Amar Akbar Anthony Vinod Khanna asks Amitabh Bachchan “Do you know Robert?” and Amitabh replies “Who, Andy Roberts, the fast bowler, he has gone back to West Indies”.

Fast forward 40 years later. On 15th October 2017, there will be a match between a film stars 11 led by Ranbir Kapoor versus a cricketers 11 led by Virat Kohli. This shows the close relationship between Cricket and Bollywood as can also be noted through the above dialogue between two of Bollywood’s most loved legends.

The following top cricketers have acted in Hindi movies;

Salim Durrani, the only Indian cricketer to be born in Afghanistan acted in the movie “Charitra” opposite Parveen Babi.

Sunny Gavaskar acted in a Marathi movie named “Savli Premachi” as a hero and played a crucial cameo in Naseer starrer Maalamaal.

Sandeep Patil acted in “Kabhi Ajnabi The” with Poonam Dhillon and Debashree Roy as co-actors. Wicket-keeper Kirmani was the villain.

Kapil Dev played a cameo in Nagesh Kukunoor’s “Iqbal” and also in the Akshay Kumar-Salman starrer “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge” where Harbhajan Singh, Mohd Kaif, Zaheer Khan and Navjot Sidhu too played cameos.

Ajay Jadeja acted in “Khel” opposite Celina Jaitly. Sunny Deol and Suneil Shetty were in the movie as well. Incidentally Suneil Shetty is a good cricketer and he also starred in another movie “Anarth” with Vinod Kambli.

Pakistani opening batsman Mohsin Khan not only married Reena Roy but acted in many movies. Similarly Indian fast bowler Salil Ankola too has acted in many movies and TV serials as well.

In John Abraham’s 2016 movie Dishoom, Jimmy Amarnath plays the coach of the Indian team while Nikhil Chopra and Rameez Raja play themselves as commentators. Yograj Singh too played a coach in “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag“

Readers, Have I missed anyone?