Looks like summer vacation has started in Bollywood! B-Town celebs are enjoying their break from work to the fullest! Some of them were captured by shutterbugs at various places in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar, who recently bagged the most prestigious National Award for Rustom seems to be in a happy mood. The actor was snapped with wife Twinkle, daughter Nitara and son Aarav while walking out of a multiplex in Mumbai. While Akshay Kumar is a busy man but he doesn’t forget to take time out for his family. Akshay is gearing up for his next movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, where he will be paired opposite actress Bhumi Pednekar. He is also working in wife Twinkle Khanna’s debut production venture Padman.

Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor was snapped while she went shopping with her mother Sunita Kapoor. The duo was clicked while walking towards their car from an outfit store in Bandra. Bollywood’s style diva Sonam sported a casual look in black shirt and pants. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in her sister Rhea Kapoor’s production venture Veere Di Wedding alongside Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Check out exclusive photographs of Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai:

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted while walking out of Bandra’s Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar post lunch. She was wearing a tank top, jacket and shorts. Jhanvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut. However, there is no confirmation about which project she will be first seen in. There are reports that she might be seen in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and she might replace Alia Bhatt as the lead actress in Varun Dhawan starrer Shiddat.

Actresses Yami Gautam, Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora were also spotted recently. Half Girlfriend co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were also captured by shutterbugs.