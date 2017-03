A prayer meeting was held in honour of Suniel Shetty’s late father Veerappa Shetty. It was attended by Suniel’s close friends and colleagues from the industry. Celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sonu Sood etc attended the meeting.

Check out the pictures here:

1 of 28

Suniel greeted everyone along with wife Mana Shetty and daughter Athiya Shetty.