Even though his professional life may have seen a bit of ups and downs of late, his personal life is as rocking as always. We are indeed talking about the cool dude Ranbir Kapoor, who celebrated his birthday yesterday. In attendance were the Bollywood’s who’s and the near and dear ones of the suave actor Ranbir Kapoor, who turned a year older today. Unlike last year, wherein he had a working birthday (he had celebrated his birthday on the sets of Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos), this year, he chose to celebrate his birthday at his residence in the palatial Pali Hill apartment, which has been reportedly designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan.

The birthday bash reached its pinnacle with the arrival of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aamir Khan who was accompanied his wife Kiran Rao. Speaking of Aamir Khan, who has been famously sporting his Thugs Of Hindostan look these days, was all smiles when he faced the cameras with his wife Kiran Rao.

Conspicuous by their absence were Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, who were missing from the birthday bash because of their prior work commitments. Ditto for Kareena Kapoor’s husband Saif Ali Khan, who was busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Chef.

One of the first guests to arrive for Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday bash was reportedly Aamir Khan’s actor nephew Imran Khan and his gorgeous wife Avantika Malik Khan. Besides them, there was the ever-so-effervescent Alia Bhatt, who had always been very vocal about her desire to work in a film starring Ranbir Kapoor. Readers may know that Alia Bhatt will be soon seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon. Alia Bhatt arrived at the bash wearing a very casual red velvet shirt.

There was also Arjun Kapoor, who was dressed very casually in a T-shirt. Besides them, the other celebs who attended the birthday bash included the trio of renowned film makers viz., Anurag Basu (who had directed Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos), Imtiaz Ali (who had directed Ranbir Kapoor in the hit film Rockstar) and Rajkumar Hirani, who is busy making the Sanjay Dutt biopic with Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead.

There was also Aditya Roy Kapoor and Rana Daggubati who had attended the birthday bash. Besides them, the others who made their presence felt in the birthday bash included Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal.