Bollywood Celebs In Full Attendance At Isha Ambani’s Bash

All the roads during the weekend gone by led to the Ambani residence. The reason? The financial czars Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani had hosted a grand birthday bash for her best friend Natalia ‘Supernova’ Vodianova. The bash was the reason good enough for the who’s who of Bollywood and glamour industry to be a part of it. As per the reports, Natalia ‘Supernova’ Vodianova has come to Mumbai on a 4-day empowerment programme, which also included a charity gala. Besides interacting with the children with special needs, she will also be seen playing Garba with orphan girls at an NGO.

During her birthday bash, Natalia made it a point to make a special mention of the ‘talented, fun and graceful’ Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora, both of whom were looking not less than a million bucks in their respective outfits. Speaking of Malaika Arora, she looked royal in the Manish Malhotra designed velvet corset dress. Besides them, Natalia also took a selfie with the supermodel-author Padmalakshmi and termed it as ‘picture-perfect Bombay sandwich’.

While mother Sridevi was a glam diva during her heydeys and continues to be so even till today, it’s only natural that her two gorgeous daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor continue the legacy of their mother.

Amongst all others, the one who made heads turn with his stunning presence was the Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan, who was looking nothing less than adorably spectacular.

True to the saying ‘There’s no glam party in B-town without Karan Johar’, the ace filmmaker looked every inch a stunner in his green blazer and shoes, both of which screamed for everyone’s attention in the bash.

While on one hand, Neha Dhupia is ruling the airwaves with her show ‘No Filter Neha’, the sexy actress threw caution in the air yesterday at the bash with her sizzling attire, which made her a thorough fashion icon.

While Shahid Kapoor took everyone’s breath away recently with his look in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, it was his supercool wife Mira Rajput who did the same yesterday with her black dress which had a sprinkle of saffron in it.

Insides pictures of birthday bash of Natalia ‘Supernova’ Vodianova. The birthday bash also saw celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur.

This bash was surely a star-studded affair!