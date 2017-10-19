Bollywood Celebrities Share Their Thoughts About Secret Superstar

The makers of Secret Superstar had recently arranged for a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday.

The film featuring Dangal girl Zaira Wasim has not only impressed the critics, but has also been hailed as the best film of the year by B-town stars.Aamir Khan will be seen as an arrogant musician in the film.

The special screening was attended by the likes of Rekha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Ranbir Kapoor among others. Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also in presence.Those who were in attendance are not only impressed by the plot and Aamir’s performance, but have also been heaping praises on Zaira Wasim.

Here’s what the celebs said after watching the film:

Salim Merchant

Just loved Secret Superstar! What a wonderful film. Thank you @aamir_khan for making such great cinema. #mustwatch #SecretSuperstar — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) October 17, 2017

“I think it is one of the finest film’s I have seen in a long term after Dangal and maine toh sirf yeh hi, main sirf yahi kahuga filmmakers ko producers ko ke thank you for making a wonderful film. Secret Superstar is like, I mean I cried like a baby such a beautiful film.”

Rajkummar Rao

#SecretSuperstar Such a heartwarming&inspiring film. Do urselves a favour, go watch it. Take a bow team. @aamir_khan sir, u had me in splits — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 16, 2017

Nawazuddin Siddhiqui

#SecretSuperstar D Best Film of d year.V Inspiring.Commendable Performances by all d Actors including Tirth. Congrats @aamir_khan #AdvaitC. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 17, 2017

Vicky Kaushal

And @zairawasimz you are a Superstar!!! Secret nahi… bas Superstar. Such a heart touching performance #SecretSuperstar — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) October 17, 2017

Gauri Khan

Watching #SecretSuperstar was an amazing experience. Powerful, heartfelt performances and a very sincere story. @aamir_khan — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 18, 2017



Taran Adarsh

#SecretSuperstar is a complete package: Refreshing plot. Watertight screenplay. Exceptional performances. Soulful soundtrack. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2017

Fatima Sana Shaikh

#advaitchandan has created such a beautiful film! All the actors were just outstanding! #secretsuperstar #ZairaWasim 😘❤️ — fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) October 16, 2017

Shaker Mahadevan

What a film @aamir_khan ! Totally moved , inspired and energised ! Thank you for quality cinema ! pic.twitter.com/QENtDPm4ZR — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) October 17, 2017

Secret Superstar features Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, and Aamir Khan in lead roles. It is based on the story of a child who aspires to be a singer. Aamir and Zaira are coming together once again after the success of Dangal.

The movie is based on the life of a child who aspires to be a singer. Aamir interestingly will neither be playing the lead in the movie nor a cameo. It’s being billed as an extended guest appearance for which the actor has finished shooting. Aamir Khan plays a goofy rock star in (Secret) Superstar, a character that will supposedly be the mentor to the character of Zaira Wasim. The film also boasts of music by Amit Trivedi.

Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. The actor will work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Secret Superstar is likely to have a box office clash with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again on Diwali, this year.