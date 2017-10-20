Bollywood was celebrating Diwali all night and some stars were seen party-hopping from one party to another. Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Chopra played the hosts of the party.

Diwali is here and like every year, our Bollywood celebrities are busy partying with close friends and colleagues. The celebs were dressed in their traditional-best for the party.

The festival of lights and happiness and our B-Town celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of it. The stars can be seen busy either hosting a Diwali bash or attending one.

We have just got our hands on these pictures from all the three stars’ party, and mind you, it had the same set of attendees right from Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone to the cutesy couples, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput among others.

The stars made sure they treat the paparazzi by stepping out in their fashionable best. This was the first Diwali party that Kareena Kapoor Khan attended because the actress is busy shooting for Veere Di Wedding in Delhi.

Dressed in their traditional best, celebrities looked dapper as they soaked in the festivities. Take a look at the photos here:

1. Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs. They complimented each other with their outfits. Vidya wore a red saree while Sidharth was seen in kurta-pyjama.

2. Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor were spotted together. Alia looked cute in a green outfit while Arjun Kapoor wore a black kurta – pyjama.

Trending :

3. Aamir Khan also looked dapper while Kiran Rao wore a unique white saree.

Rest of the photos here:

1 of 27

Indeed, it was a happy Diwali for our B-townies and we hope even you are having a fab time with your beloveds, this festive season. Once again, wish you a very Happy Diwali, peeps!