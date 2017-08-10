Bollywood Celebrities Are Excited For Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Are You?

Since there’s just one day left for the release of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha release, Bollywood stars are seen making quirky videos to promote Akshay’s film.

Once the media interactions are done, trailers are out and actors have appeared on TV shows, the industry brings out their best weapon – stars promoting stars.

Let’s take a look at the videos:

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer was the first one to promote Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in his own way. He hid in the restroom of Bhumi Pednekar’s hotel room. When she knocked on the door, he came out and talked about how sanitization is a big issue in our country.



Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in Half Girlfriend also joined the league of celebs promoting Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She shared a video around to go to the restroom. She is seen knocking at all doors to see which toilet is vacant for her to use. That’s when she explains why toilets are necessary.

Varun Dhawan

Varun is seen working out in the gym. He is seen doing pull-ups and just when he reaches 100, he immediately stops. He tells his trainer that he can’t do anymore as he wants to go to the toilet and links it to the topic of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Arjun Kapoor

The Mubarakan actor had his own way to promote Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Arjun posted a video of him confessing his love to someone in front of him on Instagram. He expresses how important the person is to him and how much he loves the person. The camera then pans to a toilet seat and then the actor talks about the movie.

A love story we all will relate to !!!Friday 11th August save the date for @ToiletTheFilm !!! @akshaykumar @psbhumi @kriarj all the best !!! pic.twitter.com/XQ524rcHNJ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 9, 2017

Richa Chadha

Richa took to social media to share a silent video where she places a miniature of a girl and a boy along with a toilet seat. With that, there’s a little frame that reads ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘.

Saqib Saleem

He shared a video of him playing the roles of two friends who have a conversation about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s release. One friend tells the other about its release and then gives best wishes to the team of the film.

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh is seen watering his plants and talking about how it’s wrong to defecate in the open and how important it is to build the toilets.

Shit!!!i cant wait for #ToiletEkPremKatha …comes another great thought to change the society by the man himself @akshaykumar!! Hatsoff!! pic.twitter.com/idN3bWqUZ6 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) August 9, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth is seen having a fun conversation with Akshay in the care wherein Akshay tells Sidharth that he wants to go to the washroom and then Sidharth promotes the film. Looks like Sidharth finally found his toilet brother.

Glad you finally found your toilet brother ! Only 2 days to go,good luck to @akshaykumar @psbhumi n team #throwback video #ToiletEkPremKatha pic.twitter.com/AuLJafqerQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 9, 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India campaign, has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. Set in the Hindi heartland, it is the story of a woman refusing to stay with her husband if she is forced to defecate in open as there is no toilet at home. It is Akshay’s second release of the year after Jolly LLB 2.