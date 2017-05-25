Sachin Tendulkar’s much-anticipated biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dream is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. The cricketer-turned-actor hosted a special screening for his filmy and cricket buddies at a theatre in Versova.

Sachin’s guest list was a star-studded one and everyone came in full attendance. From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh everyone graced the event with their starry presences. The entire Indian Cricket team got the opportunity to attend the special screening of the biopic, before leaving for the ICC Champions Trophy in England. India will open their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on 4th June.

Anil Kapoor opted for a semi-formal look in all black outfit, whereas John Abraham went for a formal style at the premiere.

Zaheer Khan and his fiancé Sagarika Ghatge made an entry together. The cricketer chose for an unusual baby pink colour coat and dark pants. The diva picked a one-shoulder blue dress.

The Raabta duo attended the event together, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were snapped twinning with the colour of outfits. Mirzya stars Saiyami Kher went all sexy in a black jumpsuit, on the other hand, Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant was all summer ready in a quirky yellow outfit.

The two Khans too attended the premiere, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a formal black suit, whereas Aamir Khan looked uber cool in a pink T-shirt and denims.

The Bachchan Khandan and Ambani parivaar too had come to grace the event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anita Ambani flaunted their traditional avatar in a black saree and suit respectively.

Ranveer Singh charmed the media with his cool and energetic entry. Aditi Rao Hydari kept it simple in an anarkali suit for the event.

The most adorable couple of Bollywood and Cricket fraternity, Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma yet again walked hand-in-hand to the event. Virat kept casual in a blue T-shirt and Anushka looked hot in a blue off-shoulder jumpsuit.

Other stars like Shreya Ghoshal, Arshad Warsi, Tanishaa Mukerji, Asha Bhosle, Angad Bedi, Sonu Nigam, Dino Morea, Anu Malik, boxer Vijendra and Sharma Joshi were all spotted at the premiere.