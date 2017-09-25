A good film surely welcomes a new change in the industry but a good performance adapts that new change. From the quintessential queen of Bollywood – Waheeda Rehman till the global dominator – Priyanka Chopra, we’ve seen actresses pulling an entire film all on themselves.

Every era has some performances, and those performances live for eras to come. Our heart still goes ‘dhak dhak’ when we remember Madhuri Dixit & it goes ‘ish’ when we miss Aishwarya Rai. Let’s take a look at some of the many current actresses who actually deserve the credit of bringing a change in Bollywood.

1. Alia Bhatt

When we saw Alia Bhatt debuting in an ultra-glamorous avatar none of us took a wild guess of how much she can do as an actress. But! Oh boy, she not only managed to impress us with her continuous astounding performances but also managed create a sense of trust with her films. “Alia Bhatt hai na movie mein? Uski performance achi hi hogi” Right from her 2nd film – Highway she declared she’s more than being just a pretty face. 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi – she has got the backing of films no other successful actress today has. From playing a Bihari migrant stuck in some dreadful situations in Udta Punjab to a disturbed cinematographer – she has played every character by getting into the skin of it.

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar’s debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha proved how she’s the actress Bollywood deserves. Playing the role of an overweight wife struggling in her married life she spoke the story of millions of other women in the country. Her 2nd film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha tackling issues of sanitisation in remote areas, again had Bhumi shine with her performance. Already being applauded by everyone in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha her next immediate release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan boosted Bhumi to a level many can’t achieve even after a number of films.

3. Taapsee Pannu

After doing a couple of years down south, Taapsee Pannu made her debut with Chashme Baddoor in Bollywood. Not a memorable one, though her performance was appreciated. She took a good couple of years break from Bollywood and returned with Akshay Kumar’s Baby. Don’t remember when was the last time an extended cameo was so talked about as Taapsee’s in Baby. It was talked about so much that it inspired the makers to make a spin-off film on her character – Naam Shabana. She changed the game after he hearts wrenching performance in Pink. After establishing an unique identity of herself with these films, she also is an important member in the list of people deserving the credit to bring change in Bollywood.

4. Kriti Sanon

Many might disagree with this option in the list but I’ll still go with her. Whatever the fate of her films would have been, her performances have left a mark in her past films. But more than that, what she did in her last film (Bareilly Ki Barfi) is what make me thank her to bring the change in Bollywood. It’s still a wish to see her carrying an entire film on her – because she’s capable to do that. Swaying all of is away with her smile, I hope we see more of memorable performances coming from our very own Bitty.