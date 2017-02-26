Priyanka Chopra to attend 2017 Oscars

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra announced on social media that she will be attending the 89th Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday night here.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Friday night to share the news with her fans while posting a photograph with legendary British singer Mick Jagger.

“Change of plans! Oscars here we come. Mick Jagger LA LA Land,” Priyanka wrote alongside the image.

Apart from Priyanka, actress Priyanka Bose is also expected to attend the 2017 Oscars for her film Lion.

This won’t be the first time when Priyanka would be gracing the red carpet at Oscars.

The 34-year-old, who got fame in the West through her lead role of Alex Parrish in TV thriller series “Quantico”, was one of the presenters at the 88th Academy Awards last year.

Looking stunning in an elegant white gown, a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, Priyanka presented the Oscar in the Best Film Editing category to “Mad Max: Fury Road” along with Hollywood star Liev Schreiber.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2017 Oscars, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), will honour the best films of 2016.

Besides Oscars, the former Miss World has also presented trophies at the 68th Emmy Awards, 2016 SAG awards and the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards among others.

Priyanka has also won two People’s Choice Awards – one each for Favourite Actress in a New TV series and Favourite Dramatic TV Actress categories – for her role in “Quantico”.

In India, Priyanka came into spotlight after portraying power-packed performances in films like “Andaaz“, “Aitraaz“, “Fashion” and “7 Khoon Maaf” among others.

She is also set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron with upcoming film “Baywatch”.