Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain From Manto: Now That’s Called A Perfect Situational Song!

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Manto have released a new song titled, Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain, and it couldn’t get any more realistic. The song intrigues the viewers and there’s are mixed form of emotions that one cannot easily express. The track clearly proved that the writings and words of the legend Saadat Hasan Manto are still equally heart touching and alive in one’s heart.

Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain, is penned by Faiz Ahmed Faiz and has been crooned by talented singers Rashid Khan & Vidya Shah. The song arouses a feeling of grief and helplessness but at the same time, showcases how words can do wonders in our lives just as soon we express it.

Check out the song here:

Director Nandita Das, along with the team has also been sharing some behind the scene videos from time to time, to keep the audience connected. Recently, a video on the art direction of the sets had been shared which gave insights of the making of the sets, about the shoots and much more.

Manto follows the most tumultuous years in the life of iconoclastic writer Saadat Hasan Manto and those of the countries, India and Pakistan, which Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rasika Dugal as Manto’s wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Co-produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, it traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto and Nawazuddin is seen bringing the character to life in the movie.