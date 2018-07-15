Bobby Deol: My Father & Brother Are Awesome In Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se!

Actor Bobby Deol, who is gearing up for the release of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, says his father-veteran actor Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol are awesome in the upcoming film.

Talking about the film, Bobby told IANS from Mumbai in a recorded response, “Well, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se‘ is something which I am really excited about. It’s working with my dad and brother again. It is going to be one funny film… It is not out and out humour but it is subtle humour and I enjoyed being a part of it. My dad is awesome in the film and so is my brother.”

The first instalment, starring the Dharmendra and his two sons, was a hit. Its sequel released in 2013 but it tanked at the box office.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will now release on August 31.

The Race 3 actor is currently busy shooting for the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

“Housefull 4 will be laugh riot,” Bobby said.